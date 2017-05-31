Modern technology saves crucial evidence

Flathead County law enforcement tells us, while the body of Andrew Walthers’ has been lost in water for a month, evidence to the case, is not lost.

In April witnesses reported seeing Walthers struggling to stay above water briefly before he slipped under the surface and disappeared.

Walthers’ body was just found yesterday in Flathead Lake.

Two suspects have been charged in this case with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.

Heather Joy Meeker is expected to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 16th and Cecil Thomas Rice will be arraigned in court on June 1st.

Sheriff Chuck Curry says while some evidence may have been washed away by the water, crucial parts to the case like identification and finger prints are saved by modern technology.

Sheriff Curry explains, “Getting finger prints, dental records, all of those things certainly are still possible with the technology that we have today."

Sheriff Curry tells us that finding and identifying the body was one of the last pieces the case needed to be wrapped up. He elaborates saying cases like these will remain open until the trial process is complete.