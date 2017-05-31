Truck collides with camper trailer on Reserve Street

A camper trailer landed on its side after being struck by a pickup truck on North Reserve Street Wednesday.. The crash backed up traffic going north on Reserve near the entrance to I-90.

The driver of the truck and camper trailer said he was driving on Reserve when another truck came across the road and struck the front of the camper. The collision lifted the camper trailer off the truck's hitch and the camper landed on its side.

This is a developing story and more information will be released.