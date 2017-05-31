Morning chase causes two accidents, damages police vehicle

A morning chase in the Ronan area led to two small accidents and saw the suspect speeding south in northbound lanes of Highway 93. Sergeant Chan Barry with the Montana Highway Patrol said a police officer with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes attempted to stop a woman who was driving an SUV Wednesday morning.

He said the woman failed to stop and ran a red light, causing a minor accident. At one point the driver attempted to turn left off of Highway 93, but failed to make the turn. Sgt. Barry said the driver then backed up and hit the CSKT patrol car. The suspect stopped in Ronan and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital with minor injuries. The police officer was not injured.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the accidents while the CSKT police investigate the chase. The Lake County Sheriff's Office also assisted.