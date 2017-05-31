Water levels in Columbia Falls are rising

With high snow pack and warm weather water levels in the Flathead River are approaching minor flooding stages in Columbia Falls.

Dave Cochran tells us the river is currently at 13.04 feet with projections estimating the crest will reach almost 14 feet. While the moderate flood stage doesn’t start until 18 this doesn’t mean locals aren’t already preparing for this yearly flood.

Local Bill Sapa’s family owns a farm in Columbia Falls and has been managing Trumbull Creek that runs straight through the property for years. Every year the family watches as the water levels rise and fall, and hope the floods don’t reach their fields.

Sapa tells us, “A little bit of water doesn't hurt too bad but like with these alfalfa fields if the water stays out there long enough, it'll kill the alfalfa and damage it and it'll bring in the dandelions and the weeds."

Back in 1987 when Sapa was young he tells us the farm flooded so severely a hole had to be cut in highway 2 to drain the farm of excess water.

Sapa’s family knows how to regulate the creek’s high waters. Bill tells us the family typically uses sandbags and regularly clears the creek to prevent back up.