406 license plate benefiting Missoula Downtown Foundation

Courtesy MDF

Montanans have more than 100 choices for vehicle license plates when registering vehicles, and one of the state’s newest designs is benefiting the Missoula Downtown Foundation (MDF). With focus on the vibrancy and creativeness of Downtown Missoula, the Missoula Downtown Foundation has generated nearly $10,000 for Downtown improvements in just the first three months on the market.

The black 406 license plate was designed by Leidy Wagener and will generate revenue in perpetuity for Downtown Missoula, thanks to a grant from Wells Fargo Bank. For each plate purchased across the State of Montana, the MDF receives a contribution of $20. Available for purchase in all 56 counties, the 406 plate has proven to be very popular with 480 purchased February through April.

“This is a great program to help Montana non-profit organizations build capacity, and the Missoula Downtown Foundation greatly appreciates the backing from Wells Fargo Bank in support of our application to the program,” said MDF Board President Josh Eder. “This will be the gift that keeps on giving, and we will use those funds specifically for the betterment of Downtown Missoula.”

The Missoula Downtown Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created in 2010 to help Downtown Missoula realize its goals and implement the Downtown Master Plan by funding improvement projects through the acquisition of grants and gifts.

Downtown is a special destination that connects people with this place that brings life and vibrancy to Missoula. The Missoula Downtown Foundation helps build that sense of place and community vibe through physical enhancements in public spaces.

Recent improvements include the installation of pedestrian directional signs, holiday décor electrical upgrades, lighting of the Madison and Van Buren pedestrian bridges, and the Play It Missoula! painted pianos. Projects on the horizon include parking meter public art, information kiosks, and a new canopy for the Caras Park Pavilion.