Search and Rescue: Man falls from Polson dam

Multiple agencies are reporting to an incident at a dam in Polson where a man has fallen into the river. Search and Rescue, 2 Bear Air, tribal law and fire rescue are on the scene looking for him.

The Communications Director for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Robert McDonald, says one possibility they're investigating is that the man may have left the designated safe zones before falling. He stressed that this hasn't been confirmed as is just one theory as to how and why the man fell.

McDonald added that the tribes have been cooperating with law enforcement in any way they can to help with the search, including lowering water levels in the dam.

Lake County Don Bell said the man was below the overlook and fell into the river from about 12 feet.

No name has been released at this time. He was last seen wearing a gray and black shirt and short. He's 6' 1" with a full beard.

All access points to the dam have been closed off.