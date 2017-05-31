Weather Alert: Thunderstorm activity 'high' overnight

Thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected to develop in the late afternoon and into Wednesday night.

That's whats coming out of the Weather Service as well as from ABC FOX Montana Weather Authority Dave Cochran.

According to a release sent out by the National Weather Service of Missoula, we could see multiple waves of storm activity.

The storms could begin developing near the Bitterroot Valley and move north through the Missoula, Mission and Flathead Valleys.

And boy did they, by news time--we saw clusters of storms developing in the Bitterroot Valley. In Missoula, stormy skies started to take shape and the sun left putting a dearly dark gray sky in its place.

Some of those storms could get stronger as they move north.

The best time for gusty winds looks like 4 pm through 12 am (Midnight). Small hail is also likely with larger hail possible.

Then look for cooler temperatures Thursday and sunshine by Saturday.

ABC FOX Montana is monitoring storm activity across Western Montana, we will have updates through the night on social, on air and online.