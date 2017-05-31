Thunderstorms Arrive Tonight

Thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected to develop later this afternoon and tonight. We could see multiple waves of storm activity. The storms could begin developing near the Bitterroot Valley and move north through the Missoula, Mission and Flathead Valleys. Some of those storms could get stronger as they move north. The best time for gusty winds looks like 4 pm through 12 am (Midnight). Small hail is also likely with larger hail possible. Then look for cooler temperatures Thursday and sunshine by Saturday.