Montana broadcasters launch campaign to combat suicides

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana broadcasters will begin airing public service spots aimed at increasing awareness of the signs of suicide and the help that is available.



Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday unveiled the campaign, which will be produced and aired on television and radio by members of the Montana Broadcaster's Association.



The state has among the highest suicide rates in the nation. Officials say they at least 555 Montanans killed themselves between January 2014 and March 2016.



One of the spots focuses attention on military veterans, who account for more than a fifth of those who take their own lives.



The spots also draw attention to the role firearms play in many suicides. Anti-suicide groups are advocating wider use of gun locks.



In April, the governor signed into a law a bill authorizing spending $1 million to help prevent suicide.



Online: http://dphhs.mt.gov/amdd/Suicide

