Severe thunderstorm threat for NW Missoula

Model projections continue to agree that strong thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, and multiple waves of storm activity are expected through the evening and overnight.

There are indications for storms to develop in and near the Bitterroot Valley and strengthen as they move north through the Missoula, Mission and Flathead Valleys. These strengthening storms pose a threat for damaging winds, with the strongest storms occurring between 4 pm and 12 am (Midnight). 

The attached forecast loop shows one model's projection of the thunderstorm activity.  

IMPACTS AND CONFIDENCE

  • Thunderstorm Development: High confidence
  • Damaging Winds:
    • High confidence for occurrence
    • Medium confidence on locations impacted
  • Hail:
    • Small hail is likely
    • Large hail is possible
  • Timing: Medium confidence

