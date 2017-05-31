Prospective MSU student program starts June 16th

Montana State University in Bozeman will open its campus, classrooms and activities to potential students during MSU Friday, the university's campus visitation program, set for Friday, June 16th.

This is the first MSU Friday that the university has conducted in the summer, university officials said.

“It’s an additional opportunity for prospective students and their families to visit campus at a time that might be more convenient to travel,” said Korrin Fagenstrom, assistant director of MSU Admissions in charge of new student programs, “As always, we will continue to offer daily visits throughout the summer to accommodate the needs of our visitors.”

MSU Friday events are free and open to all high school juniors and seniors and their families. The program consists of several activities including tours, sample classes given by some of MSU’s best professors, meetings with academic departments, a display of organizations and special services, and presentations on programs, scholarships and financing a college education. Panels for parents and students are also scheduled.

Students may register online for MSU Friday here.