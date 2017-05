Sunshine this morning, then building clouds from the west this afternoon as our next weather system begins to arrive Montana. Look for t’storms developing tonight, then clouds, rain and a few more t’storms Thursday. The first part of the weekend is still looking good. Here are Wednesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 87°/50° Butte: 81°/48° Kalispell: 83°/54° Missoula: 86°/54°