What lies ahead for Gianforte, Republicans, and Democrats

Montana’s special election season is now officially over, but the story surrounding Greg Gianforte’s first days in Congress hold a new set of questions.

The first indicator may have come from before the final votes were tallied, when House Speaker Paul Ryan said “If [Gianforte] wins, he has been chosen by the people of Montana.”

But whether or not Gianforte is actually supported remains to be seen: each body of Congress is responsible for governing itself, but Speaker Ryan’s statements give an early indication that Gianforte’s introduction into Congress may be a smooth one.

ABC Fox Montana’s Political Analyst Lee Banville said that in some ways, Gianforte’s job gets much easier for the next few months.

“My guess is you will kind of see him disappear for a bit from the national attention, because he really doesn’t want that much more attention,” Banville said. “And then he needs to start, frankly, getting ready to run for reelection in 18 months.”

It will be a difficult task, according to Banville, as contentious issues at the national level will affect Gianforte’s reelection efforts.

Banville said he’s confident Gianforte will indeed pursue reelection, but the current climate on national healthcare could shift a lot of in-state and out-of-state perspectives on the Republican party.

“[The healthcare bill] could end up haunting the Republicans in a state like this, where so many low or middle income Montanans get health insurance through rural organizations and through Medicaid programs that make available doctor care,” said Banville.

What is a certainty is that Congress will seat Gianforte; what he does with the seat in Congress will dictate how they address him in the future.

And when Gianforte ultimately chooses to pursue reelection in 2018, Banville said the Democratic Party will have asked themselves a series of tough questions about their own future.

One question in particular: was Rob Quist the right choice for their party nomination?

A number of key issues will act as fuel for the next 18 months, including veteran’s affairs and agriculture.

“[These are] things that Quist was not able to capitalize on, in a way that [Governor Steve] Bullock and frankly Jon Tester have done in the past,” said Banville.