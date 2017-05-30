Arsenic & lead found in Anaconda Park

Crews work quickly to replace the sand at an Anaconda playground after it tested positive for dangerous heavy metals.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge Chief Executive, Bill Everett, said Benny Goodman Park is closed until further notice after tests showed high levels lead and arsenic.

The Centers for Disease Control states lead and arsenic consumption can lead to sickness and even death.

Everett said he's troubled that in 30 years no one ever tested the park for contamination even though all of Anaconda sits on a designated Superfund Site.

The contamination comes from the old smelter and smoke stack.

Everett said the rest of Anaconda parks and playgrounds will be tested, which is welcome news to concerned parents.

"No, we don't want our kids playing in that soil. It is a good idea to check the sand and soil and other parks, though, because that is something those parents want to know about and they should do something about it,” said Ila Smith, Anaconda local.

British Petroleum, which owns the old smelter site is playing $29,000 towards replacing the sand.

Everett said the park should be open in 24 to 48 hours.