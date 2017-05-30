New Missoula Food Bank location opens - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New Missoula Food Bank location opens

The Missoula Food Bank's new location opened Monday morning.  The new facility on Wyoming Street was built to serve more people and lower waiting times.

"We are excited to have a space to serve the population with dignity," said Executive Director Aaron Brock.

Brock said patrons called the new building "uplifting" and "dignified".  The two-story facility also houses classrooms, a community kitchen, designated parking spaces and a children's room.  

The last location on Third Street did not have any off-street parking and the smaller facility caused some to wait more than an hour for services.  In 2016 the Missoula Food Bank served 21,000 people, around 1 in 6 Missoula County residents, an increase of 14 percent from 2015.  The Food Bank also reported a 52 percent increase in services provided.    

