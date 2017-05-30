Right after the special election ends, new political ads surface

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a man in Flathead Lake on Monday. The body had been discovered by boaters about 1.5 miles offshore from the mouth of the Flathead River.
Emergency vehicles are responding to a one vehicle rollover near the Flathead County Line and Junction S-209.
University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.
A 9-year-old girl identified Monday as Juliana Currie, loses her life after slipping into the fast moving water.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
KHQ.COM - Megyn Kelly just made an announcement many have been waiting for as we've all been wondering where exactly she would appear on NBC. Megyn says she will be launching a prime time news magazine show in June called, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly." Kelly announced the following five things in the video:
BELT, Mont. (AP) - Search teams have located two girls who were reported missing when they failed to return from a hike in Sluice Boxes State Park about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Great Falls.
