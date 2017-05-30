Right after the special election ends, new political ads surface

A new political race is already being advertised, the 2018 United States Senate Election in Montana. For the past few months’ people have watched the campaign ads from the special election and now, advertisements in support of Senator Jon Tester have surfaced.

With every political race, comes a political ad. Senator Tester announced that he plans to run for re-election in 2018. The Senate Election in Montana will take place on November 6th 2018, more than a year away. When asked about the ads, Senator Tester said he’s not the one funding them.

Tester said, “You know it’s interesting, I haven’t seen the ads and i didn’t buy them. So I don’t even know whose putting them, I’ve heard about it. I had somebody bring it up in a discussion that I had last Friday but I have no control over it, I don’t have the money for ads right now and I wouldn’t if I did.”

Chris Meagher Senior Communications Advisor for the Montana Democrat Party says that the ads are coming from Majority Forward. Tester would continue to say that he appreciates anyone who would try to help but he feels Montanans are burnt out on ads after the special election.