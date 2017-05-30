Whitefish City Hall officially opens

The new Whitefish City Hall is officially open for business. All employees that were working out of the temporary Whitefish City Hall (Stampede Square) location in Whitefish have now moved into the new building.

After wet weather pushed the opening back a week Whitefish City Manager Adam Hammat tells us the $16 million dollar City Hall project will now house departments like Parks and Recreation and Public Works.

City Hall will have a public grand ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday June 5th 3:00-5:00 o’clock, with tours of the new facility being offered every fifteen minutes.

Hammat says those at City Hall encourage locals to come out to celebrate with them.