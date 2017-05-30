Transient man allegedly sets park bathroom on fire

A transient Montana man appeared in Missoula County on Tuesday, after police allege he started a fire on Monday in a bathroom at Missoula's Silver Park.

According to court documents filed by Missoula Justice Court, witnesses stated they saw Brett Warren Lawson enter a public restroom around the time a fire broke out.

The damage is described as “blackened and charred, the toilet burnt and destroyed and there was heavy damage to the interior walls, windows, and floors.”

Witnesses recalled Lawson as “strolling” out of the restroom “like ‘tweedily dee, tweedily dum’ as if nothing unusual was occurring.”

Landon reportedly told police “I did not start the fire” before they questioned him about the incident, and said he had a history of firefighting experience from Stevensville; he also reportedly said he was looking for “a kid on fire.”

Once Landon was patted down, he reportedly had a lighter, gloves, and a cigarette butt on his person.

On Tuesday, Landon was combative with Judge Landee Holloway during his court appearance, asking to be released on his own recognizance; his request was denied, and was instead held with a bail of $10,000.