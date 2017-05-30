Legislative leaders reject special session on infrastructure

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature say they do not support convening a special session to reopen discussions on a package of infrastructure projects.



In a statement released Tuesday, leaders of the Montana House and Senate say very little has changed to warrant a special session, which is being explored by some moderate Republicans who joined Democrats in pushing for a bonding bill during the recently completed legislative session.



Supporters failed to muster a supermajority in the House to win passage of a $78 million bonding plan to pay for renovating Romney Hall at Montana State University in Bozeman, a veterans' home in Butte and other state building projects.



Republican leaders said it would cost more than $340,000 to hold a five-day session.

5/30/2017 1:35:53 PM (GMT -6:00)