Legislative leaders reject special session on infrastructure - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Legislative leaders reject special session on infrastructure

Posted: Updated:

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature say they do not support convening a special session to reopen discussions on a package of infrastructure projects.
    
In a statement released Tuesday, leaders of the Montana House and Senate say very little has changed to warrant a special session, which is being explored by some moderate Republicans who joined Democrats in pushing for a bonding bill during the recently completed legislative session.
    
Supporters failed to muster a supermajority in the House to win passage of a $78 million bonding plan to pay for renovating Romney Hall at Montana State University in Bozeman, a veterans' home in Butte and other state building projects.
    
Republican leaders said it would cost more than $340,000 to hold a five-day session.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/30/2017 1:35:53 PM (GMT -6:00)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.