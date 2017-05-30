UM Western football player killed in Dillon house fire

University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr., was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.

Dillon Fire Chief Darrin Morast said a fire started in a separate room, while Simkins was sleeping alone in the house Tuesday.

Chief Morast said the smoke got to Simkins and the fire wasn’t discovered till his roommates came home and saw the fire in the front room.

Around 12:30 the roommates called 911 and pulled Simkins from the house and began to give Simkins CPR.

Police were the first to arrive to the scene, and continued to administer CPR as fire crews arrived, Morast said.

Simkins was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that morning.

Chief Morast does not believe the fire was intentional, but investigators are still determining the cause.