UM Western football player killed in Dillon house fire

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a man in Flathead Lake on Monday. The body had been discovered by boaters about 1.5 miles offshore from the mouth of the Flathead River.
A 9-year-old girl identified Monday as Juliana Currie, loses her life after slipping into the fast moving water.
BELT, Mont. (AP) - Search teams have located two girls who were reported missing when they failed to return from a hike in Sluice Boxes State Park about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Great Falls.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
Montana crop and stock growers met with Senator Jon Tester during his “Barnstormin Farm Bill Listening Tour” to lay out their problems with the current Farm Bill and discuss what they would like to see done in the future.
A man faces trespassing charges after jumping into the Berkeley Pit, Sunday.
