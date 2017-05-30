Dillon mourns UM Western football player killed in fire

University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.

Dillon Fire Chief Darrin Morast said a fire started in a separate room, while Simkins was sleeping alone in the house Tuesday.

UMW Athletic Director Russ Richardson said this tragedy has hit Dillon hard with old high school teammates and current university faculty and players mourning the loss of Simkins.

A neighbor and old friend, Ralph McCarthy spoke solemnly about the legacy player.

He "never let anyone down, always cheered people up," McCarthy said near the taped off house.

Simkins is described as a good teammate and kind man, with a promising athletic career.

The smoke got to Simkins, the chief said, and the fire wasn’t discovered until his roommates came home and saw the fire in the front room.

Around 12:30 the roommates called 911 and pulled Simkins from the house and began to give Simkins CPR.

Police were the first to arrive to the scene, and continued to administer CPR as fire crews arrived, Morast said.

Simkins was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that morning.

"It’s a devastating loss for our community," Richardson said, adding that it's a somber time for Dillon.

Chief Morast does not believe the fire was intentional, but investigators are still determining the cause.