Dillon mourns UM Western football player killed in fire

Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
A new political race is already being advertised, the 2018 United States Senate Election in Montana.
Emergency vehicles are responding to a one vehicle rollover near the Flathead County Line and Junction S-209.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a man in Flathead Lake on Monday. The body had been discovered by boaters about 1.5 miles offshore from the mouth of the Flathead River.
University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.
Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
Senator Jon Tester made in appearance in Bozeman Tuesday afternoon.
