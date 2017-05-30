Jeremy Jenkins bio

Jeremy Jenkins joins the ABC FOX Montana team as a Reporter/MMJ in July 2017.

Jeremy graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR) with a degree in Mass Media and emphasis in Radio and Television Journalism. Jeremy's interest in journalism began after winning a writing competition that allowed him the opportunity to study abroad in Costa Rica. During his time at UALR, Jeremy was one of the creators of UALR Rock for the Cure, a Senator in the Student Government Association, and President of the university chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.

While attending UALR, Jeremy interned with Inclusion Magazine and television station KATV. Jeremy has also worked in public relations as a brand ambassador for Neato Agency.

Jeremy's passion for journalism is rooted in his love and connection to the community. In his stories, he strives to give a voice for someone who would otherwise go unheard.

In 2014, Jeremy was given the privilege of interviewing prominent attorney Willie Gary and award-winning author Jackie Cummings-Koski.

When Jeremy's not in the newsroom he is enjoying one of his many hobbies. He enjoys tennis, interior design, cooking, traveling and giving back. Jeremy is an advocate for community involvement. He is most passionate about cancer and multiple sclerosis research. Over the years he has been heavily involved in many organizations and charity events that have raised thousands of dollars towards many different causes.

Jeremy is excited to call Butte his new home and is ready to immerse himself with the beauty of Montana and tell the stories of the community!

You can connect with Jeremy via email at (tba) or Instagram, Facebook or Twitter at JeremyABCFOXMT