Bozeman man arrested after damaging multiple parked cars

Charles J Lagoy, 25, a Bozeman resident was charged with criminal mischief on May 27th.

On May 27th, a Bozeman police officer was dispatched to suspicious activity off of South 11th Avenue the Stadium View Apartments. According to the charging documents, when the officer arrived on the scene he saw Langoy holding a large wooden post in his hand, damaging a silver passenger car. The officer said in the report Langoy then set the post down and began knocking on the windows and yelling at the vehicle.

Langoy was then placed under arrested. The officer said Langoy appeared to be extremely intoxicated.

Further investigation revealed a total of eight vehicles with fresh damage to them including broken windshields and mirrors. There was also property from the vehicle throughout the parking lot. According to the charging documents the total damage was valued well over $1,500.

Laggy was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center. Lagoy was then issued a citation for felony mischief and helped at the detention slcenter on no bond.