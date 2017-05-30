Yellowstone National Park expects a busy summer

Yellowstone National Park is expecting a busy summer with an increase of visitors.

In a press release sent out by Yellowstone National Park it says to expect busy facilities and destinations as well as delayed travel times due to heavy traffic and wildlife jams. Some of the areas expecting to have a rise in tourists is Old Faithful, Grand Prismatic Spring, the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and Norris Geyser Basin.

The park suggests to go when there aren’t as many visitors and to be prepared for your trip.

"More than half of the record 4.25 million visits in 2016 took lace during June, July and August,” said Superintendent Dan Wenk. “Whether you are visiting for the first time or the fifth, we hope you’ll take the Yellowstone Pledge and plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable trip.”

The National park hasp together a pledge to help keep its visitors safe. The Yellowstone Pledge is a personal promise you can make to yourself and the park. It can be taken anywhere and now it’s available in 10 languages.

The park says is safer if you know before you go:

Check the current park conditions for information on road construction, temporary road closures, and the back country situation report

Reserve space in a campground or hotel - these facilities fill far in advance

Expect very limited access to cellular phone service and WiFi

Read the Top Things to Know

Download Yellowstone’s app before you arrive

YNP has some tips for you while you're in the park:

Attend a ranger program

Read the summer newspaper (you’ll get a copy when you drive through the entrance)

Maintain safe distances from wildlife (practice safe selfies)

Carry bear spray because a bear doesn’t care whether you are a hiker, backpacker, angler, photographer, wolf watcher, or geyser gazer

Join an InstaMeet where social media friends and followers meet in real life to take photos and exchange ideas