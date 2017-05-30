Body of homicide victim recovered in Flathead Lake

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a man in Flathead Lake on Monday.

The body had been discovered by boaters about 1.5 miles offshore from the mouth of the Flathead River.

It is believed that the body is Andrew Walthers, 34, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Walthers was a transient from the Kalispell area who was the victim of a homicide on April 26. He was last seen in the water downstream of the old steel bridge on the Flathead River that date.

The body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy and positive identification.