MSU to host field day on June 13th

MSU is hosting a field day at the Fort Ellis teaching and research farm on June 13th. The MSU College of Agriculture and the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station will team with the Montana Organic Advisory Education Council to host the day-long event. The field day will begin at 9 a.m. at the research farm. Afternoon discussions and analysis will be held in Linfield Hall on the MSU campus, concluding at 4:15 p.m.

The field day will include tours and presentations by MSU faculty and Extension specialists, as well as organic farmers. Topics will include integration of crop livestock operations, weed management in organic systems, beneficial insects, soil quality and greenhouse gas emissions, assessing climate change impacts, economic overview of integrated systems and organic research initiatives.

Experts will discuss principles of organic agriculture in a public field day at Montana State University College of Agriculture and the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station’s Fort Ellis teaching and research farm located at 33336 E. Frontage Road.

The event is free to register and open to the public.