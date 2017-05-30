Museum of the Rockies seeks public input on two forums in early - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Museum of the Rockies seeks public input on two forums in early June

BOZEMAN -

Museum of the Rockies is seeking public input at two forums to be held in early June, where updates on collaborative effort's between natural history museums in Montana and Kumamoto, Japan will be shared. These updates are funded by the Japan Center for Global Partnership, the Kumamoto Montana Natural Science Museum association engages in collaborative discussions to develop unique and important educational materials in  paleontology, geology and astronomy.

Museum of the Rockies will host the public forum building community partnerships: the Japan – US Natural Science Museum's project on Monday, June 5 from 4 to 6 PM in the Hager auditorium.

Carter County Museum will host the public forum building community partnerships : the Japan -US natural Science Museums project on Wednesday, June 7th from 3 to 5 PM In the Ekalaka events center.

The goal of the partnership is to create an innovative network of natural science Museum in Kumamoto and Montana that will inspire professional dialogues for the advancement of museum activities and community engagement, advocate natural science research and education for the greater public benefit and form it science museum relationships.

