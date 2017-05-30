2 girls missing in Sluice Boxes State Park south of Belt

With the high demand for trendy and local beers, master brewer David Brendgard tells us why Flathead Lake Brewing Co. is different from all the other breweries in the area.
The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.
Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a man in Flathead Lake on Monday. The body had been discovered by boaters about 1.5 miles offshore from the mouth of the Flathead River.
A 9-year-old girl identified Monday as Juliana Currie, loses her life after slipping into the fast moving water.
BELT, Mont. (AP) - Search teams have located two girls who were reported missing when they failed to return from a hike in Sluice Boxes State Park about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Great Falls.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
Montana crop and stock growers met with Senator Jon Tester during his “Barnstormin Farm Bill Listening Tour” to lay out their problems with the current Farm Bill and discuss what they would like to see done in the future.
A man faces trespassing charges after jumping into the Berkeley Pit, Sunday.
