30-Minute Special: Out of the Woods: Maddy Connelly's survival in the wilderness

Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness...

She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.

Two days pass and she is nowhere to be seen.

A search ensues. Her parents fly to Montana to help look for their missing daughter.

More days pass - bear tracks are spotted on top of human footprints. Maddie’s chances of survival dwindle.

But Maddie survives, emerging from the wilderness after seven days.

What did she do for those long days and nights? What did she eat? What was going through her mind?

We sit down for an exclusive interview with Maddie, her family, and the volunteer rescuers who dropped everything to help find this lost 23-year-old.

