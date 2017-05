Even more sunshine today than we had Monday. Temperatures will be climbing to near 90º in some parts of Montana. We could see a few more afternoon t’storms pop up. Look for more t’storms Wednesday through Friday, then sunshine for the weekend! Here are Tuesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 77°/46° Butte: 77°/45° Kalispell: 83°/51° Missoula: 87°/53°