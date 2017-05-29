Man faces charges for trespassing into Berkeley Pit

A man faces trespassing charges after jumping into the Berkeley Pit, Sunday.

The man was first reported in the afternoon to Butte Law Enforcement for acting strange on Park Street.

When Butte officers arrived witnesses said they say saw the man go over the fence to the pit.

Officers and pit employees rushed over to the toxic water, where the man had briefly gotten in.

He was taken out and cleaned off.

The name of the man has not been released.