Man faces charges for trespassing into Berkeley Pit

BUTTE -

A man faces trespassing charges after jumping into the Berkeley Pit, Sunday.

The man was first reported in the afternoon to Butte Law Enforcement for acting strange on Park Street.

When Butte officers arrived witnesses said they say saw the man go over the fence to the pit.

Officers and pit employees rushed over to the toxic water, where the man had briefly gotten in.

He was taken out and cleaned off.

The name of the man has not been released. 

  Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:37:48 GMT

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.  

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore

