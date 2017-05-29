Young girl's tragic death after falling into Arch Falls

A 9-year-old girl identified Monday as Juliana Currie, loses her life after slipping into the fast moving water.

It was around Arch Falls and along Hyalite Creek that the young girl was walking with her stepfather and tripped into the water.

Three and a half hours later at 9:30 p.m. last night, emergency workers recovered the body from a log jam right below the falls.

Captain Arlyn Greydanus with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said Currie's family is from out-of-state but planning to move to Montana.

"Very difficult situation, we have a family that's just struggling with a real tragic death,” said Greydanus.

For the many trained rescuers responding to the call, it was a race against time and dangerous terrain, trying to find Currie in the creek.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin said even the call to dispatch was delayed, as the caller had to hike back from Arch Falls and drive to reach cellphone service.

Several search and rescue crews, including tactical divers, headed to the falls by ground and air.

The fast, freezing water full of log-jams made it extremely dangerous for rescuers.

Sheriff Gootkin said despite the effort, sometimes things don't turn out as they would like.

He added their hearts ache for Currie's family.

The little girl's cause of death has not yet to be determined.

Sheriff Gootkin does want to remind everyone that running water, even small creeks, streams, and ditches, can become extremely dangerous during the spring run-off.