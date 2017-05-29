Veterans recall lost friends, family at Missoula Memorial Day Se - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Veterans recall lost friends, family at Missoula Memorial Day Service

MISSOULA -

For the 90th year in a row, Missoula and Ravalli Counties joined together for the annual Memorial Day Procession all across Missoula.

Beginning at 9:30am at Caras Park, and ending at the University of Montana Afghanistan-Iraq Memorial at 3:30, this year’s event included the laying of 36 wreaths.

One of those wreaths was laid down by Retired General Dave Stovall, who lost his own roommate and copilot serving in Vietnam.

"Having been in combat, having seen people die, you remember those comrades in your heart, because you know that they'll never return to their families, and that they're families will be grieving for them forever."

But the 6-hour event also included Gerry Heivilin, a member of the Knights of Columbus, who said although he never served in the armed forces himself, this event is particularly special for him each year to stop, reflect, and show gratitude for the men and women who did.

"It's just an enjoyable, relaxing situation.  I wasn't in the service but I just felt it I should be a part to say thank you to our people in the service who have served.  So many people have given up their lives for our country."

Here is a full list of Monday morning’s wreath-laying ceremonies:

Caras Park, 9:30 a.m: 1 wreath
Missoula County Courthouse Lawn,10:30 a.m: 1 wreath
Fort Missoula Military Cemetery, 11 a.m: 1 wreath
Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 11:30 a.m: 7 wreathes
Sunset Memorial Cemetery on Mullen, 12:45 p.m: 1 wreath
Missoula City Cemetery, 1:30 p.m: 1 wreath
St. Mary’s Annex Cemetery, 1:45 p.m: 1 wreath
St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 2 p.m: 2 wreathes
Rose Memorial Park, 2:30 p.m: 20 wreathes
University of Montana Afghanistan-Iraq Memorial, 3:30 p.m: 2 wreathes

Each wreath presentation also included the singing of the National Anthem, reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, saying of a prayer of dedication, placement of the wreath at the base of each monument or memorial, the firing of three volleys (known as the 21 gun salute), and the playing of Taps.

