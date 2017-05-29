Mountain lion encounter near Libby leaves man with scratches

Fish Wildlife and Parks investigates an encounter between a mountain lion and a Libby man that left the man with minor injuries and scratches.

Wardens say the man was bent over cutting firewood near Boundary Mountain north of Libby when he was struck by the lion and knocked into a tree.

The man says he reached out and struck the animal which ran off.

He then ran to his truck and saw the lion walking back towards him.

The man told wardens he scared the lion off with his truck.

Wardens met the man at the scene and saw scratches on his face and stomach.

Hounds were brought in to track to cat, but after several hours were unable to find it.

No further action is planned at this time.

While encounters with mountain lions are rare, when they do occur it is often a young lion.