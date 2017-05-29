More closures coming near Orange Street roundabout

Vietnam Veteran John Kelly was gifted a new set of teeth, as part of a procedure called All-on Four. Kelly's cost? Nothing.
Vietnam Veteran John Kelly was gifted a new set of teeth, as part of a procedure called All-on Four. Kelly's cost? Nothing.
Watch live SWX events from your computer.
Watch live SWX events from your computer.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
A fire that started before the Memorial Day Weekend has now been announced to be 100% contained.
A fire that started before the Memorial Day Weekend has now been announced to be 100% contained.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office have confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.
The Missoula Food Bank will open the doors of its new, 22,000-square-foot location on Tuesday, with a Ground Breaking Celebration to kick off the expansion
The Missoula Food Bank will open the doors of its new, 22,000-square-foot location on Tuesday, with a Ground Breaking Celebration to kick off the expansion