More closures coming near Orange Street roundabout

As Missoula’s new Orange Street interchange is nearing its completion, there are several remaining closures set for Memorial Day week.

Beginning on May 30th, North 3rd Street W from Orange Street to Grand Avenue will be closed as the city works on replacing water mains. The roundabout itself will allow access to 5th street.

Beginning in June, night time closures will be expected on Orange Street to North 2nd Street W, but specific times have still yet to be determined.

Traffic along I-90 will remain unaffected.

Public meetings will continue to provide updates as the project moves forward, and you can visit the project site at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/orange/status.shtml.