Farmers, ranchers voice needs for future Farm Bill during Tester listening tour

Montana crop and stock growers met with Senator Jon Tester during his “Barnstormin Farm Bill Listening Tour” to lay out their problems with the current Farm Bill and discuss what they would like to see done in the future.

Some of the issues that topped the list for producers in Glendive and Lewiston: export access to China and foreign markets, the threat of predators, safety nets for crop failure, and trade disputes with Canada.

“The only way to ensure that the next Farm Bill works for Montana is to give Montana family farmers and ranchers a seat at the table,” Tester told the attendees. “The next Farm Bill must provide producers with the tools to succeed, and with low commodity prices across the board, it is as critical as ever that we ensure the safety net is more than a talking point.”

Tester’s listening sessions were open to the public, and were the fourth and fifth Farm Bill listening sessions as part of his statewide “Barnstormin’ Farm Bill Listening Tour.” Tester will hold additional Farm Bill listening sessions in the coming weeks and months as Congress prepares to draft a new Farm Bill next year.

“It’s important for policymakers to gather input from the growers who are directly affected by the Farm Bill and we appreciate Senator Tester for providing this opportunity,” said Lola Raska, Executive Vice President of the Montana Grain Growers Association. “As a farmer himself, Jon inherently understands the cyclical nature of farm economics and knows that a strong safety net is critical to sustaining the industry that feeds our citizens.”

Tester is the only active farmer in the U.S. Senate.