Trump tweets thanks to US service members - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trump tweets thanks to US service members

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is thanking the men and women who died in service to the United States.
    
In the first of two tweets Trump sent out on Monday, he says: "Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA!"
    
In the second, Trump says: "I look forward to paying my respects to our brave men and women on this Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery later this morning."
    
The president is to deliver his first Memorial Day address and lay a wreath at the cemetery, the final resting place for many U.S. military members and others who have served the country.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missoula doctor gifts veteran with a brand new smile

    Missoula doctor gifts veteran with a brand new smile

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:45:03 GMT

    Vietnam Veteran John Kelly was gifted a new set of teeth, as part of a procedure called All-on Four. Kelly's cost? Nothing.

    Vietnam Veteran John Kelly was gifted a new set of teeth, as part of a procedure called All-on Four. Kelly's cost? Nothing.

  • SWX Live Stream

    SWX Live Stream

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

  • Exclusive: 'Out of the Woods' the Madeline Connelly story

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:36:02 GMT

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

  • LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:30:28 GMT
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 

  • Update: Blacktail Canyon Fire

    Update: Blacktail Canyon Fire

    Sunday, May 28 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-05-28 22:45:04 GMT

    A fire that started before the Memorial Day Weekend has now been announced to be 100% contained. 

    A fire that started before the Memorial Day Weekend has now been announced to be 100% contained. 

  • Hometown Proud: Bigfork

    Hometown Proud: Bigfork

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-05-27 02:30:34 GMT
    Beautiful Bigfork was the scene of our last May Hometown Proud and it did not disappoint: live music, kayaks, sweet treats and good food. Check out the show and tell us what you love most about Bigfork. 
    Beautiful Bigfork was the scene of our last May Hometown Proud and it did not disappoint: live music, kayaks, sweet treats and good food. Check out the show and tell us what you love most about Bigfork. 

  • Update: Young girl dies after falling into water at Hyalite Reservoir

    Update: Young girl dies after falling into water at Hyalite Reservoir

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:58:57 GMT

    The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.

    Gallatin County Sheriff's Office have confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.

  • Missoula Food Bank getting ready to celebrate spacious new location

    Missoula Food Bank getting ready to celebrate spacious new location

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:22:21 GMT

    The Missoula Food Bank will open the doors of its new, 22,000-square-foot location on Tuesday, with a Ground Breaking Celebration to kick off the expansion

    The Missoula Food Bank will open the doors of its new, 22,000-square-foot location on Tuesday, with a Ground Breaking Celebration to kick off the expansion

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.