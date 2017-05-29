Trump tweets thanks to US service members

It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.

The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known.