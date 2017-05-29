Standing Rock film festival centers around pipeline protest
Posted:
Updated:
By Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A film festival on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation aims to bolster the anti-pipeline movement that blossomed there last year.
Another goal of the inaugural Standing Rock Nation Film and Music Festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the tribal casino near Fort Yates is to foster connections between the Native American community and the film industry.
Festival producer Tricia van Klaveren says the event will showcase the talent of Native filmmakers and musicians, feature films about American Indians and provide a venue for those who opposed the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline to reminisce.
The casino's capacity is limited to 1,000 people, but many events and panels will be live-streamed online. Admission is free, though donations are encouraged.
