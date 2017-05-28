Missoula doctor gifts veteran with a brand new smile - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula doctor gifts veteran with a brand new smile

MISSOULA -

Since Veteran’s Day 2015, Dr. John Holtzen searched for a candidate to receive a one-of-a-kind gift.

He began searching, advertising, putting out campaigns across television and social media; no suitable candidate was found.

But in 2017, John Kelly, a Marine Corps Veteran that fought in Vietnam, came to visit Holtzen; Kelly had been through chemotherapy 6 years prior, and was looking for a procedure to repair his teeth to the point where he struggled to eat, and didn’t want to smile or be seen.

Holtzen said as soon as he met Kelly, he knew he had the found the right candidate.

The procedure Holtzen told Kelly about is commonly known as the All-on Four procedure, where artificial roots are made out of titanium, and four new dental implants are added to create an entire bridge of teeth.

Holtzen said one of the most impressive parts of the procedure is how quickly it happens.

“They walk in the morning with old teeth and they walk out in the afternoon with a brand new smile, which is really cool,” Holtzen said.

But the catch for Kelly’s procedure: Holtzen offered to donate his new pair of teeth for free, as a gift to Kelly for his service in Vietnam.

"Just a wonderful guy, couldn't possibly be a more deserving individual,” Holtzen said, as he talked about why Kelly was the perfect candidate. “He's a military hero, he served in combat in Vietnam, and I think as a result of Agent Orange exposure, dealt with some really bad cancer issues, and so he's been through the mill on behalf of our country."

The procedure has two main benefits, according to Dr. Holtzen.

The first—and possibly more obvious benefit—is the functional improvement; the new set of teeth makes functional needs like chewing or eating much easier.

Many patients, Holtzen said, have negative impacts on their diet if their teeth are too badly damaged or degenerated, so it comes down to a health and nutrition concern.

But Dr. Holtzen said the second benefit is perhaps even more important: an improvement in self confidence and self esteem.

"Going from never being able to smile or show their mouth in normal human interactions, to all of a sudden having a great smile and being able to smile confidently and comfortably and know that their teeth aren't coming to come out of their mouth when they do it or laugh," Holtzen said. “I think that’s the most obviously important benefit in the patients I’ve seen.”

Since his procedure, Holtzen said he’s visited with Kelly and his wife multiple times, who are both thrilled with the results.

But above all, Holtzen said, Kelly has remained grateful and humble for the gift of a brand new smile, something that Holtzen said makes all of it worthwhile.

