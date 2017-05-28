Missoula Food Bank getting ready to celebrate spacious new location

Memorial Day week will mark the opening of Missoula’s new food bank location to increase storage space and decrease the frustrations of its customers.

The Missoula Food Bank will open the doors of its new, 22,000-square-foot location at 207 N. Catlin Street on Tuesday, May 30th at 11:30.

The Ground Breaking Ceremony will include light snacks, beer, and music, along with shared stories of the old location.

In recent years, the old location for the Food Bank saw an issue with lack of space: three additional buildings were needed to combine for 15,000 square feet of total space, which created long wait times and a limited amount of room for much-needed food items.

The facility will also provide opportunities to learn; along with kitchens for cooking classes, a "Kids Empower Place" has been designed by Spectrum and the Missoula Library, where children can wait and play while their parents shop. There will be intentional programming for children who might not get to go to summer camps.