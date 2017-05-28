Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest Service reminds OHV riders that helmets are required for minors.

The National Forest Service requires children under the age of 18 to wear helmets.

Especially, when minors are riding or operating off-highway vehicles, motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles.

Also, riders under 16 must be supervised by an adult for their own safety.

These vehicles are recommended to be ridden on designated trails at safe speeds.

Keep in mind fines can be up to $100 or more if they are violated.