Update: Blacktail Canyon Fire

BUTTE -

A fire that started before the Memorial Day Weekend has now been announced to be 100% contained.

Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest Service said they were able to complete building a fire line around the Blacktail Canyon fire.

Now they will be monitoring and putting out hot spots within the interior of the fire, during the holiday weekend.

The fire so far has burned about 4 to 5 acres and cause of the fire is still unknown.

