Update: Blacktail Canyon Fire

Beautiful Bigfork was the scene of our last May Hometown Proud and it did not disappoint: live music, kayaks, sweet treats and good food. Check out the show and tell us what you love most about Bigfork.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
An eight year old girl is missing after falling into the water at the Hyalite Reservoir. According to the Bozeman Chronicle, the girl fell in not long before 6 p.m. at Arch Falls, which is on Hyalite Creek, accessible by a trail south of Grotto Falls. Gallatin County's search and rescue team was coordinating the search from the Grotto Falls trailhead, which is closed while the search is ongoing.
