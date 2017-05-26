Man pleads not guilty accountability to deputy's death - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Man pleads not guilty accountability to deputy's death

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

TOWNSEND, Mont. (AP) - A California man who reportedly talked about getting into a shootout with law enforcement officers has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen felony charges including accountability to deliberate homicide in the May 16 shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy.
    
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports (bit.ly/2s56KyV) 61-year-old Lloyd Barrus was arraigned in District Court in Townsend Friday for charges stemming from the death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore and a pursuit on Interstate 90 that ended in another shootout about 35 miles east of Missoula. Barrus' son Marshall, was shot in the head and died the next day.
    
Barrus' charges include five counts of attempted deliberate homicide, two of accountability for attempted deliberate homicide and 10 counts of assault on a peace officer. Prosecutors have not decided if they will seek the death penalty.
    
___
    
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/26/2017 3:18:02 PM (GMT -6:00)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Exclusive: 'Out of the Woods' the Madeline Connelly story

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:36:02 GMT

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

  • Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:01:06 GMT
    Alicia AcunaAlicia Acuna

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

  • Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-05-26 05:32:06 GMT

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

  • One hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Missoula

    One hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Missoula

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:23:52 GMT

    The Missoula Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Missoula early Friday morning. Officers responded to Bodegas, a bar located on Ryman Street in between Main and Broadway, after reports of an assault with a gun. Police say the incident involved a 41-year-old Missoula male and 24-year-old male.

    The Missoula Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Missoula early Friday morning. Officers responded to Bodegas, a bar located on Ryman Street in between Main and Broadway, after reports of an assault with a gun. Police say the incident involved a 41-year-old Missoula male and 24-year-old male.

  • Hometown Proud: locals saved the Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival

    Hometown Proud: locals saved the Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:00:39 GMT

    The 42nd annual Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival is right around the corner.

    The 42nd annual Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival is right around the corner.

  • Special Election Results

    Special Election Results

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:41:40 GMT

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

  • LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:30:28 GMT
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 

  • Quist delivers concession speech

    Quist delivers concession speech

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:19 AM EDT2017-05-26 07:19:16 GMT

    U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist, a Democrat, delivered his concession speech just after 11 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Missoula. He thanked his supporters, saying that on Thursday, more than 1100 people volunteered to knock on doors and campaign for him.

    U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist, a Democrat, delivered his concession speech just after 11 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Missoula. He thanked his supporters, saying that on Thursday, more than 1100 people volunteered to knock on doors and campaign for him.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.