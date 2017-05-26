Hometown Proud: what makes Flathead Lake Brewing Co. special? - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hometown Proud: what makes Flathead Lake Brewing Co. special?

BIGFORK -

Right as you drive into Bigfork you may notice the Flathead Lake Brewing Company which has been turning out local food and beer favorites for years. 

With its original location just down the street in Woods Bay, the company decided to open a second location because they needed more room for brewing.

With the high demand for trendy and local beers, master brewer David Brendgard tells us why Flathead Lake Brewing Co. is different from all the other breweries in the area.

Brendgard says, “I mean it always comes down to quality, it's all about quality and all about the love that the brewer puts into it and the passion."

Brendgard tells us the pub’s most popular beer is The Centennial.  Brewed with local centennial hops and named after Glacier Park’s centennial, the beer is brewed in house in Bigfork.

Owner Sandy Johnston says Flathead Lake Brewing Company is working towards a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification within the next year.  If they get the certification the pub will be one of a few with this certification in the state of Montana.

Johnston says the company went above and beyond using local recycled wood when they were building the establishment.

Johnston explains, “"A lot of the beams you see what you walk into our establishment we pulled out of rivers to clean the rivers up."

And of course a pub and brewery wouldn’t be complete without food.  Head chef Joshua Johnson recently moved to Montana from Hawaii, and while he’s still getting used to the winters he feels right at home in the kitchen.

Chef Johnson made us the restaurants most popular item on the menu which is the seared Ahi Tuna with ginger slaw and jasmine rice.  Johnson suggests pairing this with his personal favorite beer, the Centennial. 

