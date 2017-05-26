Sentinel track star runs for himself and soon, his country

Life is in constant motion for Sentinel runner Marshall Beatty.

“It’s basically like getting high without using drugs.” says Beatty.

And he endorses his running lifestyle even more.

"More running, less drugs. Go for a run instead of doing that other stuff.” Beatty says.

And maybe that running lifestyle is something we all should be paying attention to. The Sentinel star distance runner, who also doubles as Sentinel High School’s ASB President, is getting ready to add another major accomplishment to his resume come the fall.

“Come out of Montana, and represent our state as a state that produces good athletes and soldiers as well.” says Beatty.

For the next four years, Marshall will call the United States Military Academy home, where he will run for the Army Track and Cross Country Teams.

“Having to be on officer status comes with a lot of responsibility, and I am excited to step into that position.” says Beatty.

Sentinel Head Coach Craig Mettler knows that his team captain will be ready for the challenge that West Point will provide.

“I’ve talked with him, saying ‘hey, it’s going to be tough. What you are doing now does not compare. But hopefully what you are doing now is hopefully preparing you now for the level of toughness that you are going to face at West Point” says Mettler.

But before he goes off to serve his country, Marshall has one more task this weekend to complete on his list. Win a second state title, his first since his sophomore year. And if he can cut 8 seconds off his 1600 meter time, he will not only win that title, but set a Montana track record in the process.

“I am going to give it my all, and if it is enough, it’s enough. And to come back and win a state championship, that would be the whole world to me.” Beatty says.