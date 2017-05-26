Sentinel track star runs for himself and soon, his country - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sentinel track star runs for himself and soon, his country

Posted: Updated:

Life is in constant motion for Sentinel runner Marshall Beatty.

“It’s basically like getting high without using drugs.” says Beatty.

And he endorses his running lifestyle even more. 

"More running, less drugs. Go for a run instead of doing that other stuff.” Beatty says.

And maybe that running lifestyle is something we all should be paying attention to. The Sentinel star distance runner, who also doubles as Sentinel High School’s ASB President, is getting ready to add another major accomplishment to his resume come the fall.  

“Come out of Montana, and represent our state as a state that produces good athletes and soldiers as well.” says Beatty.

For the next four years, Marshall will call the United States Military Academy home, where he will run for the Army Track and Cross Country Teams. 

“Having to be on officer status comes with a lot of responsibility, and I am excited to step into that position.” says Beatty.

Sentinel Head Coach Craig Mettler knows that his team captain will be ready for the challenge that West Point will provide.

“I’ve talked with him, saying ‘hey, it’s going to be tough. What you are doing now does not compare. But hopefully what you are doing now is hopefully preparing you now for the level of toughness that you are going to face at West Point” says Mettler. 

But before he goes off to serve his country, Marshall has one more task this weekend to complete on his list. Win a second state title, his first since his sophomore year. And if he can cut 8 seconds off his 1600 meter time, he will not only win that title, but set a Montana track record in the process. 

“I am going to give it my all, and if it is enough, it’s enough. And to come back and win a state championship, that would be the whole world to me.” Beatty says. 

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Sentinel track star runs for himself and soon, his country

    Sentinel track star runs for himself and soon, his country

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-05-26 19:47:56 GMT

    Life is in constant motion for Sentinel runner Marshall Beatty.

    Life is in constant motion for Sentinel runner Marshall Beatty.

  • Hellgate Rifle Club aims for more than perfect bullzeyes

    Monday, May 22 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-05-23 00:38:56 GMT

    It’s a common sound that echoes throughout the Hellgate Rifle Club. But instead of aiming for cans, or trees, these shooters are aiming for something a lot harder to hit: the perfect 10.9 bullzeye. 

    It’s a common sound that echoes throughout the Hellgate Rifle Club. But instead of aiming for cans, or trees, these shooters are aiming for something a lot harder to hit: the perfect 10.9 bullzeye. 

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year: Big Sky's Kelsi McEnaney

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:16:41 GMT

    After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

    After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Exclusive: 'Out of the Woods' the Madeline Connelly story

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:36:02 GMT

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

  • Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:01:06 GMT
    Alicia AcunaAlicia Acuna

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

  • Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-05-26 05:32:06 GMT

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

  • One hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Missoula

    One hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Missoula

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:23:52 GMT

    The Missoula Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Missoula early Friday morning. Officers responded to Bodegas, a bar located on Ryman Street in between Main and Broadway, after reports of an assault with a gun. Police say the incident involved a 41-year-old Missoula male and 24-year-old male.

    The Missoula Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Missoula early Friday morning. Officers responded to Bodegas, a bar located on Ryman Street in between Main and Broadway, after reports of an assault with a gun. Police say the incident involved a 41-year-old Missoula male and 24-year-old male.

  • Special Election Results

    Special Election Results

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:41:40 GMT

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

  • LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:30:28 GMT
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 

  • Quist delivers concession speech

    Quist delivers concession speech

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:19 AM EDT2017-05-26 07:19:16 GMT

    U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist, a Democrat, delivered his concession speech just after 11 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Missoula. He thanked his supporters, saying that on Thursday, more than 1100 people volunteered to knock on doors and campaign for him.

    U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist, a Democrat, delivered his concession speech just after 11 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Missoula. He thanked his supporters, saying that on Thursday, more than 1100 people volunteered to knock on doors and campaign for him.

  • Gallatin County Sheriff: Gianforte cited for assault, will appear in court by June 7th

    Gallatin County Sheriff: Gianforte cited for assault, will appear in court by June 7th

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-05-25 04:54:31 GMT

    The Gallatin County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte.

    The Gallatin County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.