Sentinel track star runs for himself and soon, his country

Life is in constant motion for Sentinel runner Marshall Beatty.
It’s a common sound that echoes throughout the Hellgate Rifle Club. But instead of aiming for cans, or trees, these shooters are aiming for something a lot harder to hit: the perfect 10.9 bullzeye.
After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.
Under wet conditions and a threat of postponement, the Class C Golf Championship tournament played on today in Seeley Lake at Double Arrow Resort Course. Seeley Swan High School defended their home turf and won the boys team title. Manhattan Christian put together two solid days back to back to take home the girls title.
After going 0-22 in 2014 the Sentinel Spartans softball squad rebuilt and now they are heading to the state tournament after beating rival Hellgate in a playoff. The Spartans took game one 10-0 and advanced to the tournament after winning game two 18-4. The Spartans were the three seed coming out of the west. The Class AA state softball tournament starts May 25th in Great Falls.
With the high demand for trendy and local beers, master brewer David Brendgard tells us why Flathead Lake Brewing Co. is different from all the other breweries in the area.
The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.
Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
The Missoula Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Missoula early Friday morning. Officers responded to Bodegas, a bar located on Ryman Street in between Main and Broadway, after reports of an assault with a gun. Police say the incident involved a 41-year-old Missoula male and 24-year-old male.
Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm.
U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist, a Democrat, delivered his concession speech just after 11 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Missoula. He thanked his supporters, saying that on Thursday, more than 1100 people volunteered to knock on doors and campaign for him.
The Gallatin County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte.
