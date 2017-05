Finally Friday and the Memorial Day Weekend is looking pretty good across Montana. Look for clearing skies today with a few sct’d t’storms. Then it’s sunglasses and sunscreen weather into the weekend. We could see a few afternoon and evening t’storms and slowly warming temperatures. Here are Friday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 57°/38° Butte: 59°/36° Kalispell: 68°/44° Missoula: 69°/44°