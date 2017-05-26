One hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Missoula

The Missoula Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Missoula early Friday morning.

Officers responded to Bodegas, a bar located on Ryman Street in between Main and Broadway, after reports of an assault with a gun.

Police say the incident involved a 41-year-old Missoula male and 24-year-old male.

The male was last seen in a parking garage near Bodegas. Police say he sustained a stab wound to his side and was taken to St Patrick hospital.

One witness says she saw the young man also holding his neck where blood was coming out. Multiple wounds have not been confirmed.

No arrests have been made.

This is still under investigation. Missoula police ask that any witnesses who they have not already spoken with to come forward.