Quist delivers concession speech

MISSOULA -

U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist, a Democrat, delivered his concession speech just after 11 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Missoula. He thanked his supporters, saying that on Thursday, more than 1100 people volunteered to knock on doors and campaign for him.

He told the crowd that "your voices have definitely been heard...and we came up short but the grassroots movement in this state goes on." 

Quist said that he called Republican Greg Gianforte to congratulate him on his victory Thursday evening. He continued his speech by saying that he has seen "energy and enthusiasm" in the state "like never before."

"To  all the Montanans and the people across this country who took time to volunteer and engaged for the very first time in an election, don't be discouraged, be determined," said Quist.

The Democratic candidate also encouraged his supporters to not give up on their involvement in the political process. 

"It's going to be up to all of you to hold your leaders accountable and to make your voices heard. I will continue to be a voice for Montana," said Quist.

