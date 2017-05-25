Quist watch party lively but watching results

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

The mood at Rob Quist's watch party is lively, but the candidate's adviser says they're watching the numbers seriously.

A few hundred people are in attendance, including his family who has played some songs that Quist is known for. During the second song his daughter rocked a silver banjo - the family calls it Excalibur - that Quist used to play on tour.

Currently Quist hasn't shown up to his party, but is expected to make an appearance at some point.

Governor Steve Bullock is said to be attending soon as well.