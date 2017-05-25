Gianforte watch party cheering for favorable numbers

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

Over 100 people are excitedly watching the numbers rise for Greg Gianforte. Currently the Republican candidate is leading Rob Quist by 6-percent.

Starting at about 9:00 the election began to lean in Gianforte's favor causing the room to erupt with applause and continue to do so with every update.

One attendee said he's not concerned about the misdemeanor charges affecting the candidate's chances for a win because so many absentee ballots were already entered before Wednesday night's altercation.

Gianforte is not at his watch party yet.